Plains Township Commissioner Thomas Shubilla has announced his bid for reelection to the Township Board of Commissioners.

“I’m looking forward to continuing my work with the other commissioners,” said Shubilla, 38, in a press released issued Sunday afternoon. “We work very well together as a board to solve problems and address the issues of residence of the township.”

Shubilla has served on the five-member Board of Commissioners for the last eight years. Shubilla is also a member of the Pennsylvania State Democratic Committee, elected to a fourth term in 2022.

In his press release, Shubilla expressed a desire to continue working on a number of township projects, and cited the work done by the Board of Commissioners during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Along with Commissioners Gerald Yoswick, Robert Sax, Peter Biscontini and Ciro Cinti, we have had to make many tough decisions throughout the pandemic and amidst the rising cost of goods, but constantly put residents first,” Shubilla said.

“Despite everything we still have the ability to fully fund and expand our police, Fire Department, Department of Public Works and Zoning.”

Shubilla also noted “a number of road improvement, drainage and park projects” that he would like to bring to fruition if reelected.

A resident of the township’s Hudson neighborhood, Shubilla currently works as an assistant professor in the Humanities department at Luzerne County Community College, where he’s worked for the past 12 years.