🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser Monday announced that through casework, his office returned more than $4 million to constituents in 2022.

Meuser, R-Dallas, said the exact amount returned was $4,028,295 to constituents and the office also returned another $276,00 to the United States Treasury in funds that weren’t spent by Meuser’s office for the fiscal year 2022.

“We run an efficient office, while offering top notch constituent services,” Meuser said. “We strive to deliver at the highest level in an adept manner, as any good small business should. That’s our pledge and promise to taxpayers and constituents.”

Meuser said this is money that was budgeted to his Congressional office that was not spent during 2022, meaning the office ran under budget.

“By doing more with less, we are showing Washington that spending can be done in a responsible and pragmatic manner,” Meuser added. “Our constituents are always being asked to make sacrifices in their budgets, and we should lead by example.”

Meuser said the casework involved working with 17 different agencies resolving disputes ranging from a few hundred dollars to several hundred thousand dollars.

He said the bulk of casework involved resolving stalled Internal Revenue Service tax refunds.

Other funds were returned to constituents from agencies, including the Social Security Administration, Small Business Administration, and the Veterans Administration.

Meuser said his offices handled 2,225 constituent cases in 2022, including 2,091 for specific agencies, 71 commendations and greetings, 65 letters of support for projects and grants and 28 military academy nominations.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.