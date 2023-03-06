🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Officials announced Monday that due to inspection equipment and personnel, it is necessary to close the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge temporarily to safely perform the required inspection work.

The bridge is scheduled to close through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Officials said the closure is necessary to perform the scheduled bridge inspection.

Motorist are requested to utilize the South Cross Valley Expressway (SR29) as a temporary detour during the affected hours of closure.

Detour signs will be installed in advance of the daily closures.

— Bill O’Boyle