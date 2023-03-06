🔊 Listen to this

Hazleton City mayor Jeff Cusat announced Monday that he will be seeking a third term in the mayor’s office.

Cusat, a Republican, was first voted into office in 2015 and was reelected to a second term in 2019.

“There has been no greater honor than being re-elected to a second term which allowed me the time to address many of the long-standing deficiencies in the structural planning for our city’s future,” Cusat said in a press release issued on Monday.

“During this administration’s second term we were able to rewrite the 1988 comprehensive plan, the 1996 zoning ordinance, the 2001 codification book, and create a parks and recreation comprehensive plan.”

In his release, Cusat touted the accomplishments his administration has achieved in time as mayor, including:

• Growing the city’s fire department to the largest its been since 1988, and using new, modern equipment to improve the city’s fire and police departments;

• Replacing over 1,600 city streetlights with LED bulbs, which will save the city over $1 million during their lifespan;

• Five consecutive years with city revenue being higher than expenses, and reducing debt service from 21% to 3% of property taxes;

• Elimination of the city’s mercantile tax, per capita tax, pre resident tax and rental registration process to “become more business and citizen friendly”;

• The revitalization of the city’s 16 parks and playgrounds, along with the creation of the Easter Bunny trail, the Independence Day celebration, Santa parades and other festive, community-based events.

Cusat also noted some of the projects he would like to continue working on.

“The city has made vast improvements over the past seven years,” Cusat said, “and we are looking forward to continuing the progress with projects such as the North Side Public safety center, stormwater pipe separation, completion of the recreation revitalization, spring concert series, summer recreation programs, re-opening of the YMCA, a transit maintenance facility, airport hangar expansion, creation of David Avenue, and the south side residential developments.”