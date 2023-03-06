🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Township police have identified a man accused of stealing flooring materials from Lowe’s Home Improvement at Arena Hub Plaza.

Surveillance camera stills of the suspect were posted to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department Facebook page on Monday, along with pictures of the truck the suspect was using, including a close-up of the license plate number.

Later Monday evening, the department updated their Facebook page to note that the suspect had been identified, and that charges were pending. The suspect’s name was not fully released; the department simply referred to him as “Thomas” in their update.

The theft occured on Wednesday, March 1, around 6 p.m. according to police.

The suspect is also believed to have been involved in a theft at a Lowe’s in Pike County.