State police at Wilkes-Barre are continuing to investigate the 2014 disappearance of Danielle M. Drozdowski, who was scheduled to testify before a grand jury as a confidential informant.

Drozdowski, now 34, was 25 when she was reported missing after being last seen in the area of Irving Place, Wilkes-Barre, in January 2014. Her last contact was a Facebook post on March 19, 2014, state police said.

Drozdowski was listed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS) that has pictures of identifying tattoos.

In April 2015, the FBI offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to Drozdowski’s whereabouts as she was reported missing by her family.

At the time of the FBI announcement, Drozdowski was wanted by U.S. Marshals in connection to a federal case at which she pleaded guilty in November 2012, to conspiring with her then boyfriend, Hasan Woods, to distribute cocaine in Luzerne County.

Woods, who was affiliated with a group calling themselves “TF Mafia” in Brooklyn, N.Y., was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug delivery offenses. Woods was sentenced in February 2013 to 10 years in federal prison, where he remains today.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Drozdowski is asked to call state police at Wilkes-Barre at 570-821-4110 or PA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).