The Pennsylvania State Police will conduct DUI sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols this weekend in Luzerne County.

State Police Troopers form Troop P, Wilkes-Barre, will conduct the checkpoints and patrols on roads in the county that experience a high rate of DUI-related traffic violations and accidents. The patrols and checkpoints will be conducted from Friday through Sunday.