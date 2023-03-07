🔊 Listen to this

The Stegmaier Building, Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and Market Street in Wilkes-Barre, where U.S. Sen. John Fetterman will soon open a regional office.

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman reviews documents during a meeting with his Chief of Staff Adam Gentleson.

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman’s office Tuesday announced that it would open a Wilkes-Barre regional office in the Stegmaier Federal Office Building in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The office will open to the public in early April.

“Our Pennsylvania team is proud to have added a Wilkes-Barre office to our other open locations,” said Joe Pierce, Sen. Fetterman’s State Director. “We’re thrilled to expand our state services to northeastern Pennsylvania with this office and look forward to adding new locations in the coming weeks and months.”

The Wilkes-Barre office will be Sen. Fetterman’s fourth open in-state office location, in addition to his Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and Erie offices. More offices will be opening in the coming weeks and months.

The full address for GPS is 7 N Wilkes Barre Blvd, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702.

The office will include constituent services and outreach staff for counties located in the northeastern part of the state.

For more information on the Wilkes-Barre office, please visit our website at — fetterman.senate.gov or call (202) 224-4254.

Fetterman ‘will be back soon’

Adam Gentleson, Sen. Fetterman’s Chief of Staff, tweeted photos of Fetterman and offered an update on the senator’s health.

“Productive morning with Senator Fetterman at Walter Reed discussing the rail safety legislation, Farm Bill and other Senate business,” Gentleson wrote. “John is well on his way to recovery and wanted me to say how grateful he is for all the well wishes. He’s laser focused on PA & will be back soon.”

Fetterman’s Communications Director, Joe Calvello, recently released a statement that said Fetterman “is doing well, working with the wonderful doctors, and remains on a path to recovery, visiting with staff and family daily, and his staff are keeping him updated on Senate business and news.”

Calvello added, “We understand the intense interest in John’s status and especially appreciate the flood of well-wishes. However, as we have said this will be a weeks-long process and while we will be sure to keep folks updated as it progresses, this is all there is to give by way of an update.”

