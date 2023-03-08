🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON – Barbara Quinn always took her mother Helen Bridido’s advice, “Always keep yourself busy,” and that’s what she has done all of her life. As a result of her dedication to volunteerism, Quinn is being honored with the 2023 Women’s Network’s Distinguished Woman Award.

Quinn will be feted at the annual Women’s Network St. Patrick’s Dinner at Fox Hill Country Club on Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m.

“I was very curious on how they picked me,” Quinn quipped. “I was very honored when I got word and it’s nice to be recognized, but the thing of it is, I don’t feel I’ve done anything out of the ordinary. All I feel I’ve done is just what you do as a wife, a mother, an employee and a friend.”

“We are so happy to be able to honor Barbara Quinn,” Michelle Mikitish, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce president, said. “She has committed so much of herself to making our community a better place and her passion for the Pittston Memorial Library will be forever memorialized by the addition of the children’s wing and Cosgrove Room. We honor her, not for one significant achievement, but for the many quiet (and sometimes not so quiet) contributions she has made.”

Quinn, the daughter of the late Guy and Helen Bridido, longtime Pittston business owners, has been volunteering for positions at her places of employment as well as nonprofits for most of her life.

Educated at College Misericordia graduating in 1964, Quinn, left the area moving to New Jersey to teach English/Spanish at Woodbridge Twp. School District for six-years.

Upon moving back to Greater Pittston with husband, Martin, in the early 1970s, Quinn substituted at Pittston Area School District for over 10 years, as well as private tutoring, all while raising her three sons.

“I’ll always consider myself a teacher at heart,” Quinn said, wishing she landed a full-time teaching job locally. “Teaching is my first love.”

In the late 1980s, Quinn found herself working for the Department of Labor and Industry as a Disability Adjudicator and was later educated to be a certified Hearing Officer to conduct Social Security Disability Hearings for the next six-years. Eventually she was promoted to a supervisor until retirement in 2004.

A month after retiring at age 62, Quinn was appointed to the Pittston Memorial Library board of directors holding the positions of treasurer, vice president and president, a position she held for seven years.

In 2014, the Pennsylvania Citizens for Better Libraries recognized Quinn as the Commonwealth Citizen of the Year.

While a member of the Pittston Memorial Library, Quinn was instrumental in helping raise $1.3 million to construct a 5,000-square-foot addition onto the library.

Today the new addition that includes the Cosgrove Room, a space for meetings and gatherings of all sorts of events has been a huge asset to the community over the last nine-years.

“I honestly believe without Quinn’s guidance and dedication, we would not have the Cosgrove Room at the library,” Rosemary Dessoye, former Chamber president, said. “I know we are all in agreement on that.”

In 2018, the Pittston Memorial Library honored Quinn with the prestigious Jean Yates Award for Outstanding Library Service.

In 2022, she co-chaired the Jean Yates/Lombardo Family Awards Dinner.

Brandi Bartush, Chamber administrative assistant/special events coordinator, said that Quinn has been one of her biggest influences in her career.

Quinn and her husband Marty are fully retired enjoying life with their children Mitch (Kim) of Hanover, Mike (Tara) of West Pittston, and Brian (Denise) and getting to spend quality time with their five grand children, Zach, Jake, Samantha, Katie, and Kearney.

Never forgetting her mother’s words to stay active, Quinn is a member of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Network, an active member of Our Lady of the Eucharist Church, Pittston, where she serves as a lector and has served as co-director of the summer Vacation Bible School for 15-years.

Quinn, who recently turned 80-years-old on Feb. 18, admits she’s slowing down a bit, but she doesn’t plan on resting on her laurels any time too soon.