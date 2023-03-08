Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Wilkes-Barre City mayor George Brown on Tuesday announced the full details involving Sunday’s 43rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
The parade is set to begin at 2 p.m. at the intersection of South and South Main streets.
“This year’s parade will include over 100 groups and over 2,000 participants, including local leaders, nonprofit organizations, businesses, youth groups, pageant title holders and local emergency response units,” reads a press release issued by Brown’s office on Tuesday afternoon.
Also noted in the release were the debut of five new, giant inflatable balloons that will be featured in the parade, a unique new feature that was first mentioned as a possibility back in January and confirmed by the mayor at a press conference held last Friday at City Hall.
The balloons require 100 handlers, according to the press release.
Brown also announced last Friday that this year’s parade would feature a pair of Grand Marshals — James A. Conahan, a lifelong resident of Wilkes-Barre, will serve as Grand Marshal of the parade, and D.J. Smith will serve as Honorary Grand Marshal.
Parade route, road closures
From its starting point on South Main Street and South Street, the parade procession will continue down South Main Street to Public Square, around the Square to North Main Street and come to a rest at North Main and Union streets.
For the safety of everyone enjoying the parade, spectators are asked to stay behind all marked lines and barricades along the parade route.
Participants in the parade are prohibited from throwing candy and/or promotional material during the parade, for safety reasons. This restriction will be strictly enforced for all participants before the parade steps off.
Anyone looking to travel through Wilkes-Barre the day of the parade will encounter a series of road closures, both for the parade itself and for the “Renal Race,” a 5K race held before the parade in support of Frank Pikul, a local man who went through a fight with kidney cancer.
For the race, the following roads will be closed:
• South Street between South Washington Street and South Main Street;
• Northwest side of Public Square from North Main Street to South Main Street;
• Market Street from Public Square to the Market Street Bridge;
• River Street between West Northampton Street and Jackson Street.
Additionally, traffic coming off the Market Street Bridge will be restricted. River Street, Franklin Street and the Market Street Bridge will reopen at noon, according to the release.
Beginning at 12 p.m., St. Patrick’s Day Parade Road Closures begin and continue through approximately 4 p.m. for the following streets:
• South Main Street from Dana Street through Public Square
• North Main Street from Public Square to Union Street
• Academy Street from South Franklin to South Main
• Hazle Street from South Main to South Washington
• Ross Streets from South Franklin to South Washington
• South Street from South Franklin to South Washington
• East Northampton Street from South Franklin to South Washington
• E. Market Street from South Washington Street to Public Square
• West Market Street from South Franklin Street to Public Square.
Parking meters located along the parade route will be bagged and “No Parking” notices will be posted along the parade route, as well as on West South Street, between South Franklin and South Main streets; East South Street, between South Main and South Washington streets; West Northampton Street between South Franklin and South Main Streets; South Main Street from Ross Street; around Public Square; and on North Main Street to Union Street.
The signs will be posted on Saturday at 8 a.m. and ticketing and towing will commence on Sunday at 8 a.m., according to the release.
The parade will be broadcast live on Service Electric Network beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Parade Lineup
All participants in this year’s parade are asked to begin lining up at 12 p.m. in their designated areas.
The full lineup goes as follows, along with the spot where each division has been instructed to line up:
Division No. 1 — Intersection of South Main and South streets on the right side of the street:
Wilkes-Barre Police Department Lead Car
The Gerard Dessoye Wilkes-Barre City Police Department Honor Guard under the direction of Chief Joe Coffay
Grand Marshal Jim Conahan and Honorary Grand Marshal DJ Smith
Wyoming Valley Pipe and Drum Band
Mayor George C. Brown and family
Wilkes-Barre Elected Officials & Administration
Local Elected Officials
Wilkes-Barre Township Mayor Carl Kuren & Mayor for the Day Tom Flynn
Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office
LCCC President Tom Leary
Prince Hoppy O’Lucky The Frog
Past Grand Marshals
Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians—Saint John Neumann Division I
• Past Grand Marshals: Mrs. Maureen Lavelle & Ms. Mary Anne Amesbury
Ancient Order of Hibernians—Saint John Neumann Division II, Wilkes-Barre
Greater Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick
• Past Grand Marshals: Mr. Joe O’Hara and Mr. John Finn
Notre Dame Club of Hanover Township
Wilkes-Barre Fire Department Marching Unit & Honor Guard & Ladder Truck under the direction of Chief Jay Delaney
Division No. 2 — South Street between South Main and South Franklin streets
Scranton Black Diamonds Pipe Band
Wilkes-Barre CTC Law Enforcement Class
Allied Services
Wilkes-Barre Lions Club
Keystone Job Corps
Times Shamrock (The Citizens’ Voice, Rock 107, Q92)
Darryl & Lauren DeLorean made in Ireland
Pot of Gold: Mohegan PA
UNA, a Non Profit Corporation
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders
WBS Penguins, Tux, Toyota Sportsplex, & Diamond City Figure Skating Club
The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center
Kingston Huskies
American Red Cross
Franco’s
Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton Elks Lodge 109
SPCA of Luzerne County
Connemara Irish Dancers
NAACP Wilkes-Barre
Division No. 3 — South Main Street (on the right side) between Hazle and Ross streets, next to the Post Office
Penn York Highlanders Pipe & Drum
Rob and Mel’s Everyday Sweets
Henry Citizens Club
Corner Post FCU
Life Geisinger
David Blight School of Dance
NEPA Scholarship Competition Association, Inc
• Miss Wilkes-Barre Scranton 2023, Shakira Unique Jackson
• Miss Luzerne County 2023, Madelyn Whitcaft
• Miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s Outstanding Teen 2023, Lizzie Shacklett
• Miss Luzerne County’s Outstanding Teen 2023, Arianna Spurlin
2022-2023 Luzerne County Fair Queen Cienna Pace 2022-2023; First runner up Taylor Sitkowski; 2022-2023 Luzerne County Fair Princess Hailey Brown
Mrs. PA International 2022 Linda O’Boyle Zaneski
Miss Lancaster County, Victoria Vespico
DJ Donnie Evans
Wilkes-Barre International Airport (AVP)
Franchelli Enterprises
The Dashing Dragon held by the Crestwood Lacrosse Team
United States Air Force
JO-DAN Buick GMC
Audacy-98.5 KRZ/ Froggy 101/ MAX 102/ WILK
Wilkes-Barre Breakers Rugby Club
Specialty Physical Therapy
NEPA Jeep Fury
Division No. 4 — Along the left side of South Main Street at Academy Street
Ceol More Pipe & Drum
IBEW Local Union 163
Sammy P’s Cocina
Service Electric Cable TV and Communications
Liberty Tax
Heights-Murray Elementary
Dodson Elementary at Mackin School
GAR Middle School Student Council
Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack Marching Band
Wilkes-Barre Bears Football & Cheer
That NePa Newfie
Joyce School of Irish Dance
Times Leader Media Group
DCP Shamrock
DWBAA featuring The Handsome Devils
Discover NEPA
Northeast Veterinary Referral Hospital
Harth Enterprise Chimney
Cumulus Radio Group
Luzerne County Transportation Authority
Division No. 5 — Hazle Street facing South Main Street
DonnyBrook
MAD Consulting
Heritage Irish Dance
Execution Cycles
Northeast Premier Floors
D’s On Wheels
NEPA Bird Gang
Anomaly Craft Brewing
Wilkes-Barre Warriors
Core Mark
BlackTop Warriors Jeep Club
Prestige Disposal
Mission BBQ
McCarthy Tire O’ Lucky Leprechaun
Trans-Med Ambulance
Luzerne County Emergency Management
Bear Creek Volunteer Hose Company
Wilkes-Barre Twp Fire Dept.