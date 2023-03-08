🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre City mayor George Brown on Tuesday announced the full details involving Sunday’s 43rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade is set to begin at 2 p.m. at the intersection of South and South Main streets.

“This year’s parade will include over 100 groups and over 2,000 participants, including local leaders, nonprofit organizations, businesses, youth groups, pageant title holders and local emergency response units,” reads a press release issued by Brown’s office on Tuesday afternoon.

Also noted in the release were the debut of five new, giant inflatable balloons that will be featured in the parade, a unique new feature that was first mentioned as a possibility back in January and confirmed by the mayor at a press conference held last Friday at City Hall.

The balloons require 100 handlers, according to the press release.

Brown also announced last Friday that this year’s parade would feature a pair of Grand Marshals — James A. Conahan, a lifelong resident of Wilkes-Barre, will serve as Grand Marshal of the parade, and D.J. Smith will serve as Honorary Grand Marshal.

Parade route, road closures

From its starting point on South Main Street and South Street, the parade procession will continue down South Main Street to Public Square, around the Square to North Main Street and come to a rest at North Main and Union streets.

For the safety of everyone enjoying the parade, spectators are asked to stay behind all marked lines and barricades along the parade route.

Participants in the parade are prohibited from throwing candy and/or promotional material during the parade, for safety reasons. This restriction will be strictly enforced for all participants before the parade steps off.

Anyone looking to travel through Wilkes-Barre the day of the parade will encounter a series of road closures, both for the parade itself and for the “Renal Race,” a 5K race held before the parade in support of Frank Pikul, a local man who went through a fight with kidney cancer.

For the race, the following roads will be closed:

• South Street between South Washington Street and South Main Street;

• Northwest side of Public Square from North Main Street to South Main Street;

• Market Street from Public Square to the Market Street Bridge;

• River Street between West Northampton Street and Jackson Street.

Additionally, traffic coming off the Market Street Bridge will be restricted. River Street, Franklin Street and the Market Street Bridge will reopen at noon, according to the release.

Beginning at 12 p.m., St. Patrick’s Day Parade Road Closures begin and continue through approximately 4 p.m. for the following streets:

• South Main Street from Dana Street through Public Square

• North Main Street from Public Square to Union Street

• Academy Street from South Franklin to South Main

• Hazle Street from South Main to South Washington

• Ross Streets from South Franklin to South Washington

• South Street from South Franklin to South Washington

• East Northampton Street from South Franklin to South Washington

• E. Market Street from South Washington Street to Public Square

• West Market Street from South Franklin Street to Public Square.

Parking meters located along the parade route will be bagged and “No Parking” notices will be posted along the parade route, as well as on West South Street, between South Franklin and South Main streets; East South Street, between South Main and South Washington streets; West Northampton Street between South Franklin and South Main Streets; South Main Street from Ross Street; around Public Square; and on North Main Street to Union Street.

The signs will be posted on Saturday at 8 a.m. and ticketing and towing will commence on Sunday at 8 a.m., according to the release.

The parade will be broadcast live on Service Electric Network beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Parade Lineup

All participants in this year’s parade are asked to begin lining up at 12 p.m. in their designated areas.

The full lineup goes as follows, along with the spot where each division has been instructed to line up:

Division No. 1 — Intersection of South Main and South streets on the right side of the street:

Wilkes-Barre Police Department Lead Car

The Gerard Dessoye Wilkes-Barre City Police Department Honor Guard under the direction of Chief Joe Coffay

Grand Marshal Jim Conahan and Honorary Grand Marshal DJ Smith

Wyoming Valley Pipe and Drum Band

Mayor George C. Brown and family

Wilkes-Barre Elected Officials & Administration

Local Elected Officials

Wilkes-Barre Township Mayor Carl Kuren & Mayor for the Day Tom Flynn

Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office

LCCC President Tom Leary

Prince Hoppy O’Lucky The Frog

Past Grand Marshals

Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians—Saint John Neumann Division I

• Past Grand Marshals: Mrs. Maureen Lavelle & Ms. Mary Anne Amesbury

Ancient Order of Hibernians—Saint John Neumann Division II, Wilkes-Barre

Greater Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick

• Past Grand Marshals: Mr. Joe O’Hara and Mr. John Finn

Notre Dame Club of Hanover Township

Wilkes-Barre Fire Department Marching Unit & Honor Guard & Ladder Truck under the direction of Chief Jay Delaney

Division No. 2 — South Street between South Main and South Franklin streets

Scranton Black Diamonds Pipe Band

Wilkes-Barre CTC Law Enforcement Class

Allied Services

Wilkes-Barre Lions Club

Keystone Job Corps

Times Shamrock (The Citizens’ Voice, Rock 107, Q92)

Darryl & Lauren DeLorean made in Ireland

Pot of Gold: Mohegan PA

UNA, a Non Profit Corporation

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders

WBS Penguins, Tux, Toyota Sportsplex, & Diamond City Figure Skating Club

The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center

Kingston Huskies

American Red Cross

Franco’s

Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton Elks Lodge 109

SPCA of Luzerne County

Connemara Irish Dancers

NAACP Wilkes-Barre

Division No. 3 — South Main Street (on the right side) between Hazle and Ross streets, next to the Post Office

Penn York Highlanders Pipe & Drum

Rob and Mel’s Everyday Sweets

Henry Citizens Club

Corner Post FCU

Life Geisinger

David Blight School of Dance

NEPA Scholarship Competition Association, Inc

• Miss Wilkes-Barre Scranton 2023, Shakira Unique Jackson

• Miss Luzerne County 2023, Madelyn Whitcaft

• Miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s Outstanding Teen 2023, Lizzie Shacklett

• Miss Luzerne County’s Outstanding Teen 2023, Arianna Spurlin

2022-2023 Luzerne County Fair Queen Cienna Pace 2022-2023; First runner up Taylor Sitkowski; 2022-2023 Luzerne County Fair Princess Hailey Brown

Mrs. PA International 2022 Linda O’Boyle Zaneski

Miss Lancaster County, Victoria Vespico

DJ Donnie Evans

Wilkes-Barre International Airport (AVP)

Franchelli Enterprises

The Dashing Dragon held by the Crestwood Lacrosse Team

United States Air Force

JO-DAN Buick GMC

Audacy-98.5 KRZ/ Froggy 101/ MAX 102/ WILK

Wilkes-Barre Breakers Rugby Club

Specialty Physical Therapy

NEPA Jeep Fury

Division No. 4 — Along the left side of South Main Street at Academy Street

Ceol More Pipe & Drum

IBEW Local Union 163

Sammy P’s Cocina

Service Electric Cable TV and Communications

Liberty Tax

Heights-Murray Elementary

Dodson Elementary at Mackin School

GAR Middle School Student Council

Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack Marching Band

Wilkes-Barre Bears Football & Cheer

That NePa Newfie

Joyce School of Irish Dance

Times Leader Media Group

DCP Shamrock

DWBAA featuring The Handsome Devils

Discover NEPA

Northeast Veterinary Referral Hospital

Harth Enterprise Chimney

Cumulus Radio Group

Luzerne County Transportation Authority

Division No. 5 — Hazle Street facing South Main Street

DonnyBrook

MAD Consulting

Heritage Irish Dance

Execution Cycles

Northeast Premier Floors

D’s On Wheels

NEPA Bird Gang

Anomaly Craft Brewing

Wilkes-Barre Warriors

Core Mark

BlackTop Warriors Jeep Club

Prestige Disposal

Mission BBQ

McCarthy Tire O’ Lucky Leprechaun

Trans-Med Ambulance

Luzerne County Emergency Management

Bear Creek Volunteer Hose Company

Wilkes-Barre Twp Fire Dept.