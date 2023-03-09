🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A new restaurant is set to open this summer in the space formerly occupied by Broncos Vault Brazilian Steakhouse, offering Mexican food and more.

The former bank building on West Market Street will soon be home to Diamond City Vault said owner Sam Syla, who is ‘hopeful’ for a June or July opening.

Syla, who owns the building and leases apartments on the upper floors, also owns Cafe Toscana a block away on Public Square.

According to Syla, Diamond City Vault will serve a mix of Mexican and American food and will feature a new bar menu. Cafe Toscana manager Nikola Bulini will also serve as manager for the new restaurant.

Syla confirmed that he has a liquor license for the new venture. The new restaurant will seat about 150 people, he said.

After a delayed opening due to COVID-19, Broncos Vault Brazilian Steakhouse officially closed its doors at the end of 2021. According to a Times Leader report at the time, Broncos Vault owner Edilene Falcon cited a lack of business and convenient parking as reasons for the restaurant’s closing.

Syla plans to add parking for both Diamond City Vault and Cafe Tuscana in a lot behind Abide Coffeehouse, next to the site of the former Sterling Hotel.

Syla’s H&N Investments LLC purchased the Sterling site in 2018, where Syla plans to build a Hyatt Place hotel, conference room, and restaurant.

Work on the proposed hotel has not yet begun.