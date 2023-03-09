🔊 Listen to this

A Luzerne County man serving 16 to 32 years at a state correctional facility on rape charges died on Monday, according to officials from the state Department of Corrections.

SCI Rockville superintendent B. Salamon announced Wednesday that Andrew Yuhas, 61, was found unresponsive in his cell on March 6.

Life-saving measures were performed at the scene, according to Salamon, and Yuhas was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center. He died there at approximately 7:30 a.m., according to the release.

Yuhas was serving a 16-to-32-year sentence for rape from Luzerne County, according to the release. He entered the Department of Corrections system on Nov. 20, 1998, and had been at SCI Rockview since March 22, 2016.

A Times Leader story from Yuhas’ sentencing indicates that Yuhas was originally from Moyallen Street in Wilkes-Barre. He was sentenced in September 1998 on one count of rape and involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, according to the original story.

In accordance with state policy, the Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation, according to the release. The official cause of death will be determined by the Centre County Coroner’s Office.