PLAINS TWP. — Peter J. Biscontini, who has served as a Plains Township Commissioner since 2016, has announced his bid for re-election to the board.

While serving as Commissioner of the Police Department for the last six years, Biscontini played a role in expanding the police department to be the third largest in Luzerne County.

Biscontini voted “no” to the stormwater “rain tax.”

Biscontini works full time as an attorney in Kingston, where he owns his own law practice. He represents people injured in car accidents, work place injuries and victims of medical malpractice.

Biscontini was born and raised in Plains Township.

“I’m a father and I want to see our progress continue,” Biscontini said. “I’m not a fan of back door politics and I will always ensure that all votes and decisions are transparent for our taxpayers. As our citizens would agree, I never believe I’m above anyone. I always take time to answer everyone’s questions and address their concerns.

“It’s been a pleasure working along Commissioners Yozwiak, Sax, Cinti and Shubilla. I do not do this job for personal gain. I do it because I love our town.”

In the May 16 Primary, Plains Township residents can select up to three candidates for Plains Township Commissioner.