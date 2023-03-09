🔊 Listen to this

Reilly Busseli and Hannah Daidone (standing) watch as their model trebuchet launches a projectile during the ‘Storm the Castle’ competition at the Northeast Regional Science Olympiad Wednesday at Penn State Wilkes-Barre. The seventh-grade students from Wallenpaupack Area School District got sufficient loft, but not enough forward motion.

LEHMAN TWP. — Evan Kaiser sounded almost droll, a wry smile crossing his face as he waited to stress his little wooden bridge to the breaking point.

“I am very confident in this event.”

He then admitted his design for Wednesday’s Science Olympiad “bridge” competition came from watching a YouTube video, and that “everyone seems to have watched the same video.”

He however, had a special ingredient.

“Love,” the Lake-Lehman High School junior said, almost keeping a straight face. “The key to success is that I put love into this project.”

The goal of this particular challenge: Build a model wooden bridge, set it on a table spanning a square hole, dangle a chain and bucket from the middle of said bridge through said hole, and gradually fill the bucket with sand until the bridge breaks.

As the seconds ticked away, Evan made a gesture with his hands suggesting he had time to take a nap. Alas, while the bridge endured until the bucket was more than half full, it shattered with a spectacular popping sound, some of the structure falling on the table, some dropping into the bucket.

So, did he do well enough to best other bridge builders?

Please.

The annual Science Olympiad hosted by Penn State Wilkes-Barre isn’t about winning.

“It’s required,” Evan admitted. Perhaps sensing teacher-mandated competition doesn’t sound very inspiring, he quickly smiled and added “It’s fun, too.”

The bucolic Penn State campus has hosted the Northeast Regional Science Olympiad for over than two decades, drawing more than 800 students from 27 high schools and 15 middle schools. Most students enter several different events — there are 23 for middle school students and 23 for high school students — including building bridges to break them, model vehicles to travel a very specific distance and stop, and propeller aircraft driven by a wound-up rubber band to see whose version has the best hang time.

The many options also include challenges in anatomy and physiology, cell biology, disease detection, forestry, coding and much more.

While the bulk of the gym area was set apart for the flight contest, Wallenpaupack Area School District seventh-graders Reilly Busseli and Hannah Daidone were in a corner alongside the bleachers trying to get their trebuchet — a type of catapult involving a counterweight to get things moving — to launch a small ball over a bucket and beyond, in a competition dubbed “storming the castle.”

Alas, in each of the allowed attempts, their siege matching would have helped the enemy better, tossing the ballistic object more backward than forward. On the plus side, it appeared to lob high enough to have cleared the bucket standing in for a castle wall.

“We didn’t do too well, Reilly admitted afterward, but keeping enough of a smile. They were entering other events, including that “flight” thing occupying the rest of the gym, and Crime Busters, which involves collecting evidence, conducting tests and coming up with a suspect to a crime scenario.

It’s a type of “busting” requiring no trebuchet at all.

