🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — Three students from Wyoming Valley West High School have reached the highest level a high school choral musician can achieve — earning places in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) All-State Choir.

WVW students honored are: Junior Chloe Orfanella, Alto 1; Senior John McLaughlin, Bass 1; and Senior Jake Novrocki, Bass 2.

They have all been selected to perform in the All-State Choir ensemble.

The following students have been chosen as alternates, and will get to attend the festival if someone on their voice part needs to drop out: Junior Nevaeh Meininger, Alto 2; Senior Jade McKenna, Tenor 1; and Sophomore Damon Iracki, Tenor 2.

Each year, thousands of high school musicians across the state audition in their geographic area.

Individually, students perform for a panel of judges. Student musicians who rank the highest advance to compete against student musician from other parts of PMEA Regions. The highest-ranking student musicians at the PMEA Region level qualify to perform in one of six Pennsylvania All-State music ensembles.

“We congratulate the student musicians that have been selected to be part of the 2023 PMEA All-State Festival,” said Scott Cullem, PMEA President and music educator in the Octorara Area School District. “Coming together for a unique performance experience like the PMEA All-State Festival is a top honor for student musicians in Pennsylvania. They represent all of the amazing music programs from across the commonwealth. What these students can do as an ensemble in a few short days and hours together is truly remarkable.”

Justin Davis, the chorus teacher at Wyoming Valley West, gives all the credit to the students.

“As a director, it’s my job to give them the tools required to be successful,” Davis said. “Beyond that, the success of these students is evidence of their work ethic and character. They have each put in so many hours of diligent and tedious practice to be as prepared as possible for their All-State auditions. I could not be more proud.”

The student musicians who qualify will perform at the annual PMEA All-State Festival at the Kalahari Resort in the Poconos, April 19-22.

Nationally recognized conductors at the convention direct the groups who rehearse for two days and conclude with a performance.

Learn more about the event and the guest conductors at: https://www.pmea.net/pmeaall-stateinformation/

Davis is also a member of the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association.

“As a member, we have the opportunity to send students to festivals and provide them with educational experiences so that they can ‘come back home’ and enrich our own music programs,” Davis said.

Wyoming Valley West had 29 students qualify (by competing) for district chorus. Davis said 20 people are accepted on each of the eight voice parts. He said of the 29 were sent to districts, 19 qualified for regionals. They accept 10 people on each voice part.

Davis added that out of the 160 singers at district chorus, John McLaughlin was chosen for the “William Gasbarro Scholarship,” which is intended for a well-rounded student with a good heart that plans to major in music.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.