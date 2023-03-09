🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Dallas Area Municipal Authority accused by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office of dumping millions of gallons of untreated waste that polluted Toby Creek waived their right to a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Thursday.

The AG’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Environmental Crimes Section in January filed criminal charges against DAMA alleging an unpermitted and uncontrolled sewer overflow bypass pipe secretly installed dumped millions of gallons of untreated waste for years.

The untreated waste made its way to Toby Creek until the hidden overflow bypass pipe was discovered during a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection inspection in 2018, when it was removed.

The DEP inspection of DAMA determined that a 12 inch diameter PVC bypass pipe diverted untreated sewage wastewater from a manhole to a concrete box culvert and eventually to an unnamed tributary that led to Toby Creek, according to court records.

The bypass pipe was intentionally installed to be hidden and was only seen when entering the concrete culvert. The bypass pipe was installed without a permit in 2010, court records say.

DAMA waived four counts of unlawful conduct and one count each of unlawful discharge of sewage, violations of the Clean Water Act and prohibition against pollution to Luzerne County Court.