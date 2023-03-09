🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre City Council member Beth Gilbert McBride filed a petition for a protection-from-abuse order against her husband, Joseph McBride, alleging years of mental and emotional abuse.

The Times Leader normally does not cover PFA cases unless they involve a public figure. In addition to her elected position, Gilbert McBride serves as Luzerne County’s deputy election director.

Gilbert McBride wrote in her petition that since Feb. 9, her husband’s behavior has become erratic and physical when he becomes intoxicated and he had to be removed from her Wilkes-Barre home by her mother. While Joseph McBride has been residing with his father, Gilbert McBride wrote that her husband has been stalking her location, taking over the security system for her house, and has been constantly calling and texting her.

Gilbert McBride further wrote that Joseph McBride threatened to blackmail her in the media, according to the petition.

The petition written by Gilbert McBride further alleges Joseph McBride broke into her house, yelled to her mother that he was going to “destroy me,” and drove away with a child in his vehicle, which he crashed into her mother’s house.

Gilbert McBride in the petition also alleged prior incidents of abuse, including being struck in the face in January 2019, suffering a swollen nose in February 2018, being shoved against a wall in February 2019, and being struck in the face suffering a bruised eye in January and being shoved in February.

She further claimed in the petition that Joseph McBride has taken thousands of dollars for online gambling and used her identity to gamble.

Judge Tarah C. Toohil signed the petition granting a temporary PFA order that prohibits Joseph McBride from contacting Beth Gilbert McBride.

A hearing on a permanent PFA order is scheduled for March 16.

When contacted by a reporter asking him if he wanted to comment on the petition, Joseph McBride replied: “I’d appreciate some privacy during this difficult time.”

No criminal charges have been filed against Joseph McBride related to the allegations Gilbert McBride listed in her petition.