🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre’s Downtown Residents Association will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, March 13 at 7 p.m.

The Meeting will be held at the residence of Alec and Anita Frank, 57 West River St. Guest speaker will be Angela Czapla, supervisor from Luzerne County 911 who will be speaking about the 911 operations and the importance of calls from residents.

District B Wilkes-Barre City Councilman Tony Brooks will also be in attendance to hear neighborhood concerns and issues. Light refreshments will be served.

For further information, visit www.facebook.com/WBDRA.

— Staff Report