LEHMAN TWP. — Reps. Mike Cabell and Aaron Kaufer Thursday announced that they want to help residents better understand Pennsylvania’s firearms laws and how to be more responsible gun owners.

Mike Cabell, R-Sugarloaf Township, and Kaufer, R-Kingston, will co-host a free Concealed Carry Seminar on Thursday, April 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Back Mountain Regional EMA, 3593 State Route 118 in Lehman Township. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

“Anyone interested in learning more about their rights under the Commonwealth’s gun laws is encouraged to attend our seminar,” said Cabell. “There are some misconceptions out there about some of those regulations. We are hosting this event to present the facts, with the help of our local experts who will lead the discussion.”

The seminar will feature presentations by Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Luzerne County Sheriff Brian Szumski, who will discuss Pennsylvania’s gun laws and answer questions.

“This seminar allows area residents the opportunity to educate themselves on Pennsylvania’s current gun laws and learn more about their Second Amendment rights,” Kaufer said.

Due to limited seating, attendees are asked to register for the event at — www.RepCabell.com/events — or — www.RepKaufer.com/events.

Reservations can also be made by calling Cabell’s office at 570-675-6000, or Kaufer’s office at 570-283-1001.

