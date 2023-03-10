🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser on Thursday announced two recent changes to his staff.

Meuser, R-Dallas, named Nathan Gerace as his new district director, and James May has joined the district staff as a regional director.

Gerace will oversee all district-based operations, including constituent casework services, outreach to local officials, community events, and serve as the local point-of-contact for Meuser. He will work out of the Pottsville District Office, 121 Progress Ave., Suite 110, Losch Plaza.

Gerace has worked for Meuser since his election in 2018, most recently serving as District Field Director. He is also in his second term as Mayor of Tamaqua. Gerace was sworn in at the age of 19 in 2018, becoming one of the youngest mayors in Pennsylvania history.

“Nathan embodies the qualities of public service to which all should aspire,” Meuser said. “His commitment to the people of Tamaqua is unparalleled, and I know he will continue to bring the same level of leadership and dedication to all constituents of the 9th District in his new role.”

Gerace said: “It has been both an honor and a privilege to work for Congressman Dan Meuser and the great people of the 9th Congressional District over the last four years. “I’m humbled to be tapped by Congressman Meuser to lead his district team and continue our good work. I’ve had the opportunity to travel every corner of the district, giving me the tools necessary to understand its needs.”

May will be working out of the Williamsport office, Executive Plaza, 4th Floor, 330 Pine St. As Regional Director, May will manage the Williamsport office and staff to ensure community needs are met and constituent casework services are completed in a timely and effective manner.

May was the Northeastern Regional Public Affairs Manager for the Pennsylvania Treasury and regional Community Relations Coordinator for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

From 1999 to 2006, May served as an officer and chaplain in the U.S. Army. During his last three years on active duty, Chaplain (CPT) May served in Iraq with the soldiers on the front lines; at Walter Reed Hospital, with soldiers who have been injured in war; and at Arlington National Cemetery.

“James has a long and distinguished track record of public service, including serving in uniform as a U.S. Army Chaplain, as well as with Pennsylvania state government,” Meuser said. “We look forward to James continuing his good work on behalf of the constituents of the 9th District.”

May said, “I am excited to continue my service to the community in my new role with Congressman Meuser. I look forward to being a part of the Congressman’s team and promoting the standard of excellence constituents deserve.”

May and his wife, Jill, have three children and one grandchild.

May will serve constituents in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, and part of Luzerne and Lycoming counties.

Both Gerace and May can be reached by calling 570-871-6370.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.