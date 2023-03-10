🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH TWP. — A man feeling drug withdrawal pains was arrested by state police after he allegedly knocked on the front door of a home and punched a man in the head early Thursday morning.

Rajon Lamarr Paylor, 20, address listed as homeless, claimed he used fentanyl earlier in the day and was in need of help when he knocked on the door of a home on West Poplar Street at about 1:10 a.m., according to court records.

The homeowner told state police he was watching television when he heard the knock and believed it was his son arriving home. When the homeowner opened the door, he claimed a man he did not know punched him in the head, court records say.

After a struggle in the living room, Paylor left the house and was arrested when troopers encountered him standing along state Route 11 not far from the West Poplar Street house, according to court records.

Paylor told troopers he was coming down from using fentanyl and knocked on the door seeking help because he had no place to go, court records say.

A couch in the homeowner’s living room was damaged during the struggle.

Paylor was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Zola in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $10,000 bail.