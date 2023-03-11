🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Police and ambulance crews were called to Kado Street in the city’s Parsons Section on Friday night for a reported shooting.

Officials have not released any information yet, but neighbors told the Times Leader that they saw three people being taken from a home on stretchers.

Police at the scene said they were searching for a suspect, but no further details were released.

The incident, which occurred just before 8:30 p.m., drew heavy police presence, including Wilkes-Barre police and a Pennsylvania State Police Crime Investigation Unit.

Crews from the show “On Patrol: Live” were with Wilkes-Barre City Police broadcasting live from the scene.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.