🔊 Listen to this

A Wilkes-Barre police officer puts up crime scene tape in front of 73 Kado St. Friday night.

73 Kado St., Wilkes-Barre, was the scene of Friday night’s shooting.

WILKES-BARRE — Three males were shot during an apparent domestic dispute Friday night in the city’s Parsons section and a male suspect was arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

No further description of the suspect or victims was provided. The shootings took place shortly before 8:30 p.m. State police assisted city police at the scene.

According to a Wilkes-Barre Police Department Facebook post:

Officers responded to 75 Kado St., where “three male subjects” were found suffering from gunshot wounds. The individuals were treated at the scene and then transported to an area hospital.

Neighbors told the Times Leader they saw three people taken away on stretchers.

“The initial investigation revealed that the three males were involved in a domestic dispute with the suspect,” who “produced a firearm and began shooting,” the post states. “The suspect then fled the scene.”

The post stated one suspect was arrested.

The incident is under investigation by WPBD and Luzerne County detectives.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact WBPD Lt. Matt Stash or Det. James Conmy at 570-208-0911 or 570-208-6775.