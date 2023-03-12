🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre police and members of the State Police Crime Unit are seen working Friday night’s shooting scene at 73 Kado St., Wilkes-Barre.

A Wilkes-Barre police officer puts up crime scene tape in front of 73 Kado St. Friday night.

WILKES-BARRE — Police on Saturday night were still seeking a suspect after three males were shot during an apparent domestic dispute Friday night in the city’s Parsons section.

Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joe Coffay told our newsgathering partners at Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU on Saturday evening that suspect was not in custody and was still at large.

No further description of the suspect or victims was provided. The shootings took place shortly before 8:30 p.m. State police assisted city police at the scene.

According to a Wilkes-Barre Police Department Facebook post:

Officers responded to 75 Kado St., where “three male subjects” were found suffering from gunshot wounds. The individuals were treated at the scene and then transported to an area hospital.

Neighbors told the Times Leader they saw three people taken away on stretchers.

“The initial investigation revealed that the three males were involved in a domestic dispute with the suspect,” who “produced a firearm and began shooting,” the post states. “The suspect then fled the scene.”

The incident is under investigation by WPBD and Luzerne County detectives.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Wilkes-Barre police.

Editor’s Note: Earlier versions of this story posted online Saturday incorrectly indicated the suspect was in custody based on confusion regarding an official social media post from the police department.