Wilkes-Barre City police have identified a suspect in Friday night’s shooting in Parsons that left three wounded.

Rasheed D. Canada, 22, is currently at large and is considered “armed and dangerous,” according to an updated news release posted to the city police department’s Facebook page.

The shooting occured at 75 Kado Street on Friday night. Officers responded to the scene and found three males suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were treated on scene and then transported to a local hospital for treatment; there was no update on the conditions of the victims as of Sunday afternoon.

The incident was described as a “domestic dispute” by police. An earlier news release from the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department indicated that an arrest had been made; that has been changed to reflect Canada’s status as wanted and at large.

Anyone with information about Canada’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Detective Division at 570-208-0911.