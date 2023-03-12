🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County is officially under a winter storm watch as a potential snowstorm gets set to roll into the region starting Monday evening.

The National Weather Service issued the watch on Sunday afternoon; it goes into effect at 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon and is set to expire at 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

As detailed on the NWS Binghamton website, the forecast is calling for a mix of light snow and rain starting on Monday, transitioning to all on Monday evening.

Periods of snow, some heavy at times, are expected Monday night into Tuesday, and a light snow will continue Tuesday night.

A map of projected snow totals posted to the NWS Binghamton site on Sunday indicate that Wilkes-Barre could expect about 4 to 6 inches of snow, while other areas of the county could see 6 to 8 inches or even more snow by the time the storm wraps up. The highest accumulation totals are expected in the higher-elevation areas of the county.

The storm watch description also noted that wind gusts could be as high as 45 mph. Travel conditions may become very difficult during the storm, and the National Weather Service warned of tree branches being brought down by gusty winds.