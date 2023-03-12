Crowd flocks to downtown for St. Patrick’s parade

Thousands of people, as many as five deep, lined the parade route for the Wilkes-Barre St. Patrick’s Parade on Sunday.

The 2023 Grand Marshal of the Wilkes-Barre St. Patrick’s Parade, Jim Conahan, along with is family, wave to parade goers.

One-year-old Tristan Holme is happy to watching the parade with is mother Jessica and sister 7-year-old sister Aubrianna.

The 2022 Miss Luzerne County Fair Queen Cienna Pace catches the lens of the camera during the Wilkes-Barre St. Patrick’s Parade.

Kim O’Donnell and her nearly 6-year-old daughter Abygayle, of Drums, watch the parade safely behind the barrier.

The king frog was one of five balloons in the Wilkes-Barre St. Patrick’s Parade on Sunday.

Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney walks with a shillelagh along side his department in the St. Patrick’s Parade.

Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, left, and Adverstising Director Diane McGee carry the company banner along the St. Patrick’s Parade route.

TL the Bear and Times Leader employees make their way down the parade route.

Avery Kosloski, Wilkes-Barre, of the David Blight Dancers, performs along the parade route.

Whether they are Irish or not, their eyes are smiling as the parade passes by the Mayor’s bandstand.

U.S.Rep. Matt Cartwright, left, and Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, wave to parade participants at the Square at downtown Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE – The weather was crisp and the sky overcast Sunday afternoon as parade goers lined the sidewalks down South Main Street and around Public Square for city’s 43 annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade began at 2 p.m with a 5k “Renal Race” taking place earlier in the morning in support of a local man, Frank Pikul, and his fight with kidney cancer.

Leading the parade was the Wilkes-Barre City police department along with the Wilkes-Barre City Honor Guard followed by grand marshal Jim Conahan and honorary grand marshal DJ Smith.

This year, the parade featured more than 100 groups and 2,000 participants, including emergency response units, local radio stations, several pipe and drum bands, and local dance groups. Five inflatable balloons were added to the line up this year as well.

“It’s one of our largest parades,” said Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George C. Brown.

Many parade goers arrived nearly an hour before start time, flooding downtown Wilkes-Barre in green. By 2 p.m. the sidewalks were packed. People wore festive shirts, necklaces and even face paint. Dogs wore green bandanas and shamrock tutus. Kids sat patiently along the curb, waiting eagerly for a chance to snag some candy.

Brown was more than happy with the size of the crowd and noted how early parade goers began arriving. “The kids are so excited.”

“The weather is beautiful,” Brown added. “I couldn’t ask for better weather.”

Wilkes-Barre City police officers patrolled the streets before and during the parade. Due to the size of the inflatable balloons, officers urged parade goers to stay behind the white lines.

Some parade goers took shelter from the cool March day inside of Rodano’s and Franklin’s. The restaurant and bar were open to anyone 21 and over with a cover charge of $10. While the kitchen was closed, pizza was expected to be served. Manager Samantha Gall, of Larksville, was optimistic about the turn out this year.

“It’s been getting better (since COVID),” Gall said.

Dunkin’ Donuts also provided refreshments to attendees, both at their South Main Street location and at their food truck parked on Public Square.

Despite the cold, parade goers seemed in high spirits and the excitement in the air was palpable.

Paula Rienhimer and her family said the trek down from Mountain Top was “definitely worth it.”

Tracey Pelchanis, of Plymouth, never misses the parade. “Two of my patients are walking with Geisinger Life,” she said. “They called me last night and said, you better be going!”

A highlight of the parade was, no doubt, the five inflatable balloons that towered over everyone as they floated down South Main Street. The balloons were: a shamrock, pot of gold, Prince Happy O’Lucky the Frog, the Dashing Dragon and, ending the parade, the McCarthy Tire O’ Lucky Leprechaun. One balloon was pulled by close to 20 people.

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski praised the addition of the new balloons. “I think that added a lot,” he said.

His favorite part of the parade?

“The expressions on the children’s faces,” he answered. “I love seeing the faces of the kids, waiting for the floats.”