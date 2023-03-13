🔊 Listen to this

Due to the snow forecast, Tuesday’s Luzerne County Council meeting will be virtual only, council Chairwoman Kendra Radle said Monday.

Radle said she based the decision on the safety of council members, the administration and public.

The voting meeting starts at 6 p.m., followed by a work session. Council also is holding two public hearings at 5:40 p.m. and 5:50 p.m. involving budget amendments.

Instructions to attend remotely are posted under council’s online meeting link at luzernecounty.org.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the county from 6 p.m. this evening until 6 p.m. Tuesday, with heavy snow expected.