🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Ahead of winter weather and cold temperatures across much of the state expected today and tomorrow, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the PA Turnpike Commission (PTC) Monday reminded motorists to exercise caution while traveling.

Additionally, the agencies are planning to implement various speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the storm.

PennDOT and PTC crews are actively pre-treating roadways where necessary ahead of the storm to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm.

However, salt is not a silver bullet, and drivers may encounter icy spots on the roadway.

With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for personalized alerts on the website.

While the below restrictions are planned to begin at the times listed below, timing may shift earlier or later depending on weather conditions.

During the storm, PennDOT’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

Drivers should prepare or restock their emergency kits with items such as non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, cell phone charger and a small snow shovel. Motorists should tailor their kits to any specific needs that they or their families have such as baby supplies, extra medication, and pet supplies.

When winter weather occurs, drivers should be extra cautious around operating snow-removal equipment.

Last winter in Pennsylvania, preliminary statewide data shows that there were 266 crashes resulting in two fatalities and 116 injuries on snowy, slushy or ice-covered roadways where aggressive-driving behaviors such as speeding or making careless lane changes were factors.

Motorists are reminded the law requires drivers to remove accumulated ice or snow from their vehicle, including the hood, trunk, and roof within 24 hours after the storm has ended. This applies to all vehicles, including commercial vehicles. Drivers in violation of the law are subject to a fine of $50. Additionally, motorists can be cited up to $1,500 if snow or ice is dislodged and strikes another vehicle or pedestrian causing death or serious injury.

For more information on safe winter travel, an emergency kit checklist and information on PennDOT’s winter operations including a video, visit — www.PennDOT.gov/winter.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.