At Monday’s swearing in ceremony at City Hall, from left: Fire Chief Jay Delaney, Adam and Alex Norder, the city’s two new Firefighter/EMTs; Mayor George Brown, Jason Newcomb, Chief Paramedic; Jason Poremba, Captain Paramedic; Deputy Fire Chief Alan Klapat

New badges for two new firefighters and two new Paramedic/EMT supervisors are shown on a table before Monday’s swearing in ceremony at City Hall.

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown said Monday with the hiring of two new firefighters, the city will be able to keep the South Street Fire Station open more in 2023 than it was in 2022.

The mayor addressed a gathering in council chambers in City Hall to welcome the two new firefighters and to also celebrate the promotion of two firefighter/EMTs to paramedic supervisors.

Family and friends crowded into the council chambers, along with several city firefighters and emergency personnel, some of which had to leave to answer a call.

“This is a great day,” Brown said. “With having the South Station open more often, we can provide even more protection for the people of South Wilkes-Barre.”

Sworn in Monday were:

• Jason Newcomb, Chief Paramedic

• Jason Poremba, Captain Paramedic

• Adam Norder, Firefighter/EMT

• Alex Norder, Firefighter/EMT

City Fire Chief Jay Delaney thanked the mayor for all he has done to improve the fire department.

Delaney said the South Station, Parrish and High streets, while not open full-time, will be open more than it was in 2022.

“The ambulance at the station is available 24/7,” Delaney said. “Our goal right now is to have the fire engine available there 80% of the time.”

Delaney noted that it’s not the first time the city has had two brothers in the fire department.

“It’s the first time we have ever had two brothers sworn in on the same day — Adam and Alex Norder,” Delaney said. “Both brothers come from Bethlehem Township from a family that has a long line of firefighters.”

Delaney said the twin brothers are joining a fire fighting fraternity that was started in 1807.

”We are 216 years old,” Delaney said. “And to Paramedics Newcomb and Poremba, you will be part of the leadership of the Fire-Based EMS system that was started in 1975 and in my opinion is the best in the state.”

Delaney said Adam and Alex Norder have “a nearly identical background” in firefighting. He said the brothers also had experience working at the Northampton County 911 center.

Delaney said both candidates have all the WBFD mandated fire and EMS education.

“They will spend the next four weeks under intense orientation with WBFD staff and then been assigned to the shift staffing roster,” Delaney said.

Regarding the chief paramedic and captain paramedic positions, filled by Jason Newcomb and Jason Poremba, Delaney said after four paramedic retirements in 2022, the Fire Administration saw a need to restructure the FD EMS leadership.

“We are thankful to LIUNA Local 1310 for working we us to refine the leadership roles creating the captain paramedic position at no additional cost to the city taxpayers,” Delaney said.

Newcomb has been a certified paramedic for the past 26 years and has been employed by the WBFD EMS since 2004.

Poremba has 17 years of experience in Fire/EMS, having worked at Newport Township Fire Department, Nanticoke EMS, Commonwealth EMS and the WBFD since May 2022.

“Mayor Brown we are extremely grateful to you for allowing the Fire Department to fill these vital positions that are critical to the mission of the WBFD,” Delaney said.

WBFD Chaplin Father Duane Gavitt, delivered the closing prayer.

Work session Tuesday 6 p.m.

City Council will meet in a combination work session/meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

A resolution will be discussed to approve the transfer of a restaurant/liquor license for 165 Wilkes-Barre Blvd., the former site of the Chicken Coop, from a Foster Township business. Applicant is Tapas on the Boulevard LLC.

Other resolutions to be discussed include purchase of rock salt for 2023-2024 and the reappointment of Tom Harfman to the city’s Board of Health.

Council will also discuss entering into agreements for Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grants.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.