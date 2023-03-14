🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — A former truck driver at an international shipping company was charged with stalking a supervisor.

Frank J. Marcinkowski, 57, of Enterprise Street, made repeated unwanted phone calls to his former supervisor, a woman, and showed up at the facility on New Commerce Boulevard in Hanover Industrial Estates despite being told to stay away, according to court records.

Marcinkowski surrendered on charges of stalking and harassment filed by township police. He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman reported to police last month about ongoing harassment from Marcinkowski, a former truck driver at DHL. The woman was Marcinkowski’s supervisor.

She claimed Marcinkowski was relieved of his duties in early 2022 after he failed to return to work after a leave of absence. She continued to have contact with Marcinkowski because she was concerned for his health but after several months, she decided to cease having further contact with him.

She told police the relationship was strictly professional.

Earlier this year, Marcinkowski began calling the woman at her place of employment every morning at 7:30 a.m. and again at 8 a.m. She repeatedly told Marcinkowski she no longer wanted him to contact her.

Marcinkowski ignored the woman’s wishes and continued to call and text her, the complaint says.

When the woman ignored his calls, Marcinkowski allegedly called the security desk and identified himself using another name asking to speak with the woman.

Police in the complaint say Marcinkowski called other employees and began showing up at the facility.

During one visit, Marcinkowski wore a DHL uniform and was granted access onto the property driving his vehicle near the door of the woman’s office, according to the complaint.

Marcinkowski left when the woman told him she was calling security.

The woman reported Marcinkowski called the facility’s general manager asking to speak with the woman, and left her a voice mail from a blocked number.

The facility’s legal team sent Marcinkowski a certified letter ordering him to cease contact with the woman and other employees.

A day before the woman reported the alleged harassment, she encountered Marcinkowski outside the facility waiting in his vehicle as she was leaving at the end of her shift. She told police she feared Marcinkowski was going to follow her home, the complaint says.