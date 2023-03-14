🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A private music and voice lesson instructor residing in Forty Fort pled guilty to 500 counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials.

David Fortin, 38, of Snowden Street, was arrested in November 2021, after Luzerne County Det. Charles Balogh and West Hazleton police Det. Cpl. Richard Naprava, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children and state police Northeast Computer Crime Unit, served a search warrant at his residence.

The search warrant was the result of a cyber tip that originated from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Pennsylvania Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

A phone number registered to Fortin was used to create an email that was used to download child sexual abuse materials.

Hundreds of child sexual abuse materials were located on electronic storage devices, according to court records, including a 41 minute video of a boy being tortured by two men speaking in a foreign language.

Fortin told detectives he wanted to stop looking at videos, knowing it was illegal, and felt bad for being involved with child sexual abuse materials, court records say.

Fortin denied ever touching a child in a sexual manner.

Fortin was a self-employed owner of Fortin Academy of Music in Tamaqua, where he taught private voice and music lessons.

Prosecutors withdrew 100 counts of dissemination of videos of photographs of children engaged in sex acts and two counts of criminal use of communication facility against Fortin.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. accepted the plea agreement on Monday and scheduled Fortin’s sentencing hearing on June 15. Sklarosky ordered an evaluation of Fortin by the state’s Sexual Offender Assessment Board.

Fortin remains jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $300,000 bail.