WILKES-BARRE — A Kingston man who was held down by a customer after forcefully stealing money from the Sunoco service station on Academy Street, Wilkes-Barre, pled guilty to a robbery charge in Luzerne County Court.

Steven Anthony White, 31, of Penn Street, was accused of grabbing cash as the clerk was counting the money provided by a customer to purchase gasoline on Sept. 21, according to court records.

After White grabbed the money, a customer pinned him down onto the floor until city police arrived.

Police in court records say $20 was taken from the clerk when White reached under security glass to steal the money.

White pled guilty before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Monday.

Sklarosky scheduled White’s sentencing hearing on April 27.

Prosecutors withdrew charges of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct against White.