Lincoln Plaza, an 11-story high rise for low income residents, will be receiving a new $2 million sprinkler system.

Lincoln Plaza resident Rosemarie Wilson, left, tells Executive Director Judy Kosloski that she wants to be sure she is safe living in the high rise.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown told residents of Lincoln Plaza Tuesday that the city will do everything it can to assure their safety.

WILKES-BARRE — Judy Kosloski, Executive Director of the Wilkes-Barre Housing Authority, got right to the point at Tuesday’s news conference to announce plans to install a new $2 million sprinkler system in the 11-story high rise.

“As many of you may know, a little over five years ago, we experienced a fire at Lincoln Plaza and tragically, two of our tenants lost their lives,” Kosloski said. “Since that time, the staff of the Wilkes-Barre Housing Authority has been working diligently with our Board of Directors to identify funding to install sprinkler systems in the four high-rise buildings owned by the Authority.”

And then Kosloski added, “It has been a challenge, especially with the COVID pandemic occurring in the interim.”

And then the good news came, with about 25 residents sitting at tables, eagerly awaiting what they have longed to hear for five years.

“I am pleased to announce that last month, the (the board) approved a contract with D&M Construction Unlimited, Inc. for $2,018,000 to install a sprinkler system in Lincoln Plaza,” Kosloski said. “Preliminary work is being completed and we anticipate construction to begin shortly.”

Kosloski said funding for the project will come from the authority’s capital improvement budget. She said she and her staff are working to identify funding to install sprinkler systems in the authority’s other high-rise buildings in the city — East End Towers, South View Manor, and Valley View Terrace

Christine Jensen, chair of the Wilkes-Barre Housing Authority, thanked the staff who worked hard “to get us to this day.”

“It has not been easy to juggle financing for such a big project while still meeting the day-to-day housing needs of our tenants,” Jensen said. “But we recognized the importance of doing so and are planning to apply for grant funding for the other properties.”

In December 2017, two women died and nearly 150 tenants were evacuated from the 11-story Lincoln Plaza apartment building when a fire ripped through a fifth-floor residence.

Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney Tuesday said a new sprinkler system to be installed at Lincoln Plaza will save lives.

“This is a great day for your safety,” Delaney told the residents. “This sprinkler system will control the spread of a fire, keeping damage minimal and your safety preserved.”

“If there was a fire in this room right now and the temperature got to 135 degrees and the sprinkler head was up there, within one to four minutes that sprinkler head will go off and control the fire 96% of the time,” Delaney said.

Delaney explained that Lincoln Plaza has a smoke-detection system that alerts first responders to an emergency through a third-party system. He said from that point, the call is sent to Luzerne County 911, who then gives that information to the dispatcher, who then sends a signal to the city fire department.

“The firefighters then have to put on gear, get to the building, put on their breathing apparatus and some have to climb several floors with hoses,” Delaney said.

With a new sprinkler system, Delaney said a fire could be put out in seconds.

Mayor George Brown told the residents that the city will do everything possible to assure their safety.

Resident Rosemarie Wilson, who lives on the 10th floor, wanted to be sure that if a fire did occur, she would be saved. She said her instructions are to go out onto her balcony, but she said the fire engine ladders will not reach that high.

Kosloski told Wilson not to worry, that firefighters would get to her.

“I don’t want to get burned up in my apartment,” Wilson said. “I just want to be sure they will see me and save me.”

Kosloski said the sprinkler system is expected to be installed over the next year to 18 months.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.