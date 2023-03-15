🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a man they had to stun twice with a Taser on allegations he stabbed a friend with scissors inside a Academy Street apartment early Tuesday morning.

Isaiah Jihad Hill, 19, was acting erratically inside 264 Academy St. when police responded to a reported stabbing at about 3:30 a.m., according to court records.

Hill was crawling around on the floor, headbutted a mirror that shattered and crawled under a table that he flipped, court records say.

Officers stunned Hill twice to get him under control and secured in handcuffs.

After Hill was arrested, he allegedly bit the hand of an officer and spat on an emergency medical technician.

Police said when they first arrived at the apartment, they encountered a blood covered Theodore McKethan in the living room and two other men. While officers were speaking with McKethan, Hill was observed crawling on a hallway floor before he smashed the mirror, court records say.

McKethan told police, according to court records, he was sleeping in the living room when he awakened after being kicked, punched and stabbed with scissors.

McKethan was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Hill was transported to Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre where he was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault, and one count each of reckless endangerment, harassment and false identification to law enforcement.

Police alleged Hill identified himself as Isaiah Smith.

Hill was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 when he was released from the medical center.