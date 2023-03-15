🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Was a firearm in “plain view” or under a seat?

The discrepancy caused the Luzerne County jury trial of Amanda Saxton, 34, to be continued by Judge David W. Lupas until April to allow her attorney, Theron J. Solomon, to file a motion in an attempt to suppress the firearm from evidence.

Saxton, of Woodside Drive, Wilkes-Barre, was charged by Wilkes-Barre police on allegations she pulled a handgun on a juvenile following a fight involving her son at Parsons Park at Scott and Carolina streets on April 17, 2022, according to court records.

Police responded to the park for a reported disturbance and encountered a large group of people arguing.

As officers were at the scene, Saxton arrived in a Jeep Cherokee with a juvenile who claimed she aimed a firearm at him and forced him into her vehicle, court records say.

Police in court records say a Taurus 9mm was in “plain view” on the driver’s side floor of the Jeep. The firearm, police alleged, had a round in its chamber and loaded with eight rounds of ammunition.

When Lupas called Saxton’s case Wednesday, Solomon explained he received discovery, an exchange of evidence from prosecutors, on Tuesday that contained police body cam footage of the incident.

Solomon said the footage showed an officer removing the firearm from under the seat and not in “plain view.”

Solomon was granted a continuance of Saxton’s trial, which was scheduled to begin Wednesday, as he plans to file a motion to suppress the firearm.

After Solomon files the motion, prosecutors will have an opportunity to respond.

Lupas scheduled Saxton’s trial in April.