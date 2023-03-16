Intermediate students let pies fly as a reward

Dallas Intermediate School Principal Tom Traver got students roaring with an appearance as “Captain Underpants” in the gym Wednesday. The school celebrated a successful fund raiser by letting students slap “pies” into the faces of faculty and staff, including Traver, who took the mask off before getting creamed.

Students at Dallas Intermediate School eagerly await a chance to toss pies into the faces of faculty and staff Wednesday, celebrating a successful fund raising effort for the American Heart Association.

Teacher Carry Speziale, in the gray sweatshirt, is joined in laughs after she and fellow Dallas Intermediate School faculty and staff accept a round of pie-in-face from students celebrating their success in a fund raising event for the American Heart Association.

DALLAS TWP. — Katie Kline was the last student invited to be part of the pie attack line, and she showed her enthusiasm by jumping up and down, pie plate full of cream firmly in hand, as 16 member of the Dallas Intermediate School administration, faculty and staff were introduced as targets. Dallas Township Police Officer Bernard Posten wore a rather menacing yet humorous pie plate mask with eye holes cut out. But it was Principal Tom Traver who got the biggest cheer of the day from the youngsters when he first entered the gym dressed as “Captain Underpants.”

Students at Dallas Intermediate School got to give teachers more than homework assignments and completed tests Wednesday, thanks to their resounding success in the “Kids Heart Challenge” fundraiser. Throughout February, each student could chose a challenge and raised money for the American Heart Association.

According to the Allie Kovacs, Marketing and Communications Director for the Association in New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania, 27 students took the challenge to be kind, 31 to be active and four completed Finns Mission, where they learn hands-only CPR.

The school had a goal of raising $3,000, but they got well beyond that, topping $5,770. The pie in the face party was their reward, though it had originally been scheduled for Tuesday. Winter weather prompted cancellation of classes, so it was bumped to Wednesday. The 10 students who raised the most money automatically got a chance at tossing a pie, with others picked at random using a digital spinning wheel.

The one-day postponement meant that, technically, the event lost an extra bit of symbolism. The original date was 3/14. That’s the first three digits of pi, the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. So, alas, they didn’t get to toss pies on Pi Day.

Though from the cheering, grinning, roaring and rigorous laughter as students let the pie fly, it was clear they didn’t see any reason to beware the ides of March.

