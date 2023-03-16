Seated, from left: Ariana Marien ’22, University of Pittsburgh; Jane Slaff, Director of College Counseling; Maggie Barilla ’22, Bryn Mawr College. Standing, from left: Anne Lew, College Counseling; Jennifer Dice, College Counseling; Abigail McDonald ’21, American University; Jess Kishbaugh ’20, Washington and Lee University; Christina Cikowski ’21, Villanova University; Kate Getz ’21, Penn State University; Kieran Sherry ’22, Ithaca College; Jared Bozinko ’21, Princeton University; Matthew Kuloszewski ’21, University of Southern California; Denny Barber, College Counseling; Jenna Mercatili, College Counseling; Emily Aikens ’22, Yale University; Keefer Wu ’21, Northeastern University. Submitted photo

Seated, from left: Ariana Marien ’22, University of Pittsburgh; Jane Slaff, Director of College Counseling; Maggie Barilla ’22, Bryn Mawr College. Standing, from left: Anne Lew, College Counseling; Jennifer Dice, College Counseling; Abigail McDonald ’21, American University; Jess Kishbaugh ’20, Washington and Lee University; Christina Cikowski ’21, Villanova University; Kate Getz ’21, Penn State University; Kieran Sherry ’22, Ithaca College; Jared Bozinko ’21, Princeton University; Matthew Kuloszewski ’21, University of Southern California; Denny Barber, College Counseling; Jenna Mercatili, College Counseling; Emily Aikens ’22, Yale University; Keefer Wu ’21, Northeastern University.

Submitted photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.

KINGSTON — Wyoming Seminary alumni recently visited the Upper School campus to share their college experiences and insight with regard to college with current Sem students.

Sem freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors participated in Q&A sessions, learning about critical elements of college life, such as finding the right school, choosing a major and striking an effective work-life balance.