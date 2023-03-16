Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
KINGSTON — Wyoming Seminary alumni recently visited the Upper School campus to share their college experiences and insight with regard to college with current Sem students.
Sem freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors participated in Q&A sessions, learning about critical elements of college life, such as finding the right school, choosing a major and striking an effective work-life balance.