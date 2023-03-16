Longtime journalist Williams joins WBRE/WYOU as morning anchor

Longtime local journalist Tom Williams, seen at the podium, has been named the new morning anchor for Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU-TV, the station announced Wednesday afternoon .

The new Eyewitness News morning team poses for a photo after Wednesday’s announcement that Tom Williams would be joining WBRE/WYOU-TV. From left: Meterologist Logan Westrope, Williams, and Kelly Byrne.

WILKES-BARRE — Longtime local journalist Tom Williams has been named the new morning anchor for Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU-TV, the station announced Wednesday.

Williams will join anchor Kelly Bryne, meteorologist Logan Westrope and reporter Sydney Kostus weekday mornings on Eyewitness News starting at 4:30 a.m. today.

“Wow, what can I say,” Williams said as he looked around the WBRE studios on South Franklin Street. “This really feels like home.”

The announcement was made live during Tuesday’s 6 p.m. news broadcast, following remarks from station Vice President and General Manager Andrew Wyatt and a brief introduction from News Director Eric Nazarenus.

“We’ve been teasing the living daylights out of everyone,” joked Wyatt, referring to the cryptic ads from the news station promising, “This is going to be big.”

Nazarenus said it was “an honor” to introduce Williams, and described him as “talented and hard-working, with a track record of success.”

Williams took the time to say how excited he was to join the Eyewitness News morning team, although he “put it off for a while.”

“There were lots of phone calls,” Williams said, “Lots of meetings.”

Williams joked that he “had to get permission” from his wife, Colleen before accepting his new position. Regarding his new, much earlier wake up time, Williams said that he told his wife, “you’re going to lose your husband for a while.”

Williams also thanked his new colleagues for the warm welcome. “They really rolled out the red carpet,” he said.

Williams began his career at WNEP-TV when he interned at that station in the summer of 1987. After briefly leaving the area, Williams returned to Newswatch 16 as a reporter in 1992, as a beat reporter in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre before becoming the weekend anchor. In 1996, Williams moved to weekday mornings.

In March 2022, Williams left his post as Newswatch 16 This Morning anchor after nearly 30 years to pursue public office. He ran in the Republican primary for the 119th Legislative District seat vacated by state Rep. Gerald Mullery, who did not seek reelection. Former Plymouth borough council member Alec Ryncavage won the GOP primary.

In August 2022, Williams joined State Sen. Lisa Baker’s staff as her communications and outreach director.

Williams and his wife, Colleen have lived in Mountain Top for 31 years and have three children.

Williams has three siblings and is the son of Harry and Carolee Williams. A native of Kingston, he is a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School and received his degree in broadcast journalism from Penn State University.

