🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Several state grants were announced Thursday for economic development and transportation projects in Luzerne County.

According to Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-Plymouth, Rep. Jim Haddock, D-Pittston Township and Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, grants were awarded through the CFA’s Multimodal Transportation Fund and the State Local Share Account that are administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

“This funding will have a positive impact on the economic development of our region,” Baker said. “Officials voiced their needs and put together quality projects to help our communities improve operations and enhance the quality of life for residents. Our collaborative efforts and advocacy continue to benefit our region.”

“This significant influx of state funding will be used toward important safety upgrades and to replace outdated vehicles,” Pashinski said.

“These projects will improve the quality of life and safety of people throughout our community,” Kaufer said. “The funding provided by these grants will go a long way to help get these important projects over the finish lines.”

“This funding will provide significant improvements to several aspects of our infrastructure, parks and green space and community revitalization efforts,” said Haddock.

“I am more than pleased to see this funding approved to improve the lives of our neighbors,” said Ryncavage. “Area officials have expressed their need for this funding, and I am happy to see these improvements in motion.”

Sen. Flynn added, “I’m happy to be able to support a diverse group of projects and bring home state dollars to areas in my community where additional investments are needed.”

Projects

Avoca Borough

$221,600 to renovate the Avoca Borough VFW building.

$130,000 to renovate the Avoca Borough Community Center.

$50,532 to purchase a new police cruiser.

Dupont Borough

$100,000 to acquire and develop greenspace for the Dupont Public Park Enhancement Project.

Duryea Borough

$25,200 to expand the storage facility for the Duryea Wildcats Junior Football Association.

Edwardsville Borough

$136,224 for improvements around the municipal building — repair and replace existing concrete curbs, sidewalks and the driveway apron and bituminous pavement.

Forty Fort Borough

$750,000 to improve a bike/pedestrian trail.

Foster Township

$100,485, municipal building and garage renovations.

Hanover Township

$350,000 to assist in drawing truck traffic from the soon to be reconstructed San Souci Parkway and promote economic development and public safety.

Hazleton City

City Hall improvements Phase III, $518,843.

Hazleton YWCA second floor office and locker room renovations Phase III, $303,717.

Alter Street Phase II improvements, $250,000.

Kingston Township

$250,000 to replace and improve the deteriorating conditions of the East Franklin Street Bridge.

Pittston City

$500,000 to assist with blight remediation of six properties located in the city.

Pittston Township

$200,000 awarded to Pittston Township for roadway infrastructure improvements roadway infrastructure improvements on Armstrong Road.

Plains Township

$400,000 to purchase a new fire truck pumper for the Plains Township Fire Department. The apparatus would replace an existing fire truck pumper that has significant engine issues and a rusting body. The new fire truck pumper will augment the existing fire truck fleet and provide a reliable first response.

$126,604 for the Department of Public Works to purchase a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 5500 Dump Truck with a plow package and a 2022 Chevrolet 2500 Silverado with plow attachment. These vehicles will be used by the department to do road work, patching, storm work, snow removal, and general public works activities.

Sugar Notch Borough

$108,795 to connect residential homes to the borough’s public sewer system, also creating the potential to add future connections from the adjacent, undeveloped properties.

Swoyersville Borough

$121,108 to make municipal building parking improvements.

West Pittston Borough

$150,000 to renovate dated and dilapidated building at 555 Exeter St.

$200,000 to make sidewalk improvements in the borough.

Wilkes-Barre City

$250,000 for the repairs of two retaining walls along Hazle Street and Madison Street located within the city. The retaining walls were built in the 1930s and they have long since exceeded their life expectancy, but they continue to be the only protection for residents, visitors and business owners along these streets. The Madison Street retaining wall is 31 feet long and 10 feet high and extends between East Chestnut and Elm streets. The Hazle Street retaining wall is 110 feet long and 22 feet high and extends from Stanton to Dana streets.

$150,000, on behalf of The Wyoming Valley Art League, for the WVAL Building Capital Improvements project. WVAL is planning to address a comprehensive capital improvements project of its building, known as the Circle Centre of the Arts, with a focus on three aspects of construction and renovation. The first is the installation of an elevator system, new lobby entrance, and enhanced accessibility points. The second aspect is the renovation of rest rooms for improved accessibility and energy efficiency, the upgrade to HVAC and security systems, the renovations of two galleries, art studio, and archive storage area. The third aspect is the renovation of a WVAL-owned adjoining space for planned use as art studio, instruction and exhibit center.

$400,000 to Wilkes University for sidewalk and streetscape improvements along South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Wyoming Borough

$972,420 to repave along Second, Third, West Fourth and Ninth Street in the borough.

$100,000 to purchase a backhoe for general maintenance.

About the grants

The Multimodal Transportation Fund provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the commonwealth.

Under Pennsylvania’s 2004 Gaming Act, the CFA developed program guidelines for Local Share Account funds for projects concerning the public interest, community improvement, and economic development. The LSA receives gaming money generated by casinos.

The CFA is an independent state agency responsible for administering Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus programs. More information about its programs is available here.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.