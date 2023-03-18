🔊 Listen to this

During the walking tour of Pittston, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, green jacket, get a bit of history on the city as Main Street Manager Mary Kroptavich points out different facts about the large mural that covers the Newrose Building. Left to right: Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, Kroptavich, Raimondo, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright.

Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce President Lindsay Griffin, right, discusses her concerns on economic development. Left is U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, center.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo sits at the head table at the Cosgrove Room at the Pittston Memorial Library for a roundtable discussion with area Chambers of Commerce and business leaders.

Local businessman and land developer Robert Bresnahan added his thoughts on the discussion of economic development and community revitalization.

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright gifts a photo of the starting line of the Pittston Tomato Festival 5K Race.

PITTSTON — The U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo visited the City of Pittston on Friday along with U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright to engage in a roundtable discussion on economic development and community revitalization along with business leaders and heads of area Chambers of Commerce.

Mayor Michael Lombardo and his staff welcomed Raimondo and Cartwright by giving them a brief tour of the city prior to the discussion.

The city has been going through a long-term revitalization since Lombardo was elected in 1998. His goal — then as now — is to bring jobs and housing to the city while revitalizing the downtown area.

Raimondo, Cartwright, Lombardo and Pittston City Main Street Manager Mary Kroptavich visited several of the downtown businesses while explaining the changes that have been made over the last 25 years.

The first shop the entourage stopped was at Ah Baby & Co., owned by Caroline Nelson. The baby boutique specializes in being a one-stop shopping experience for all of a baby’s needs.

While visiting the shop, Raimondo purchased a baby item for a staffer whose wife recently had a baby.

The next two stops were to Merle Norman Cosmetics and Callahan’s Restaurant, where the secretary spoke to both owners of their businesses before walking to the Cosgrove Community Room, housed at the Pittston Memorial Library.

Joining in the roundtable discussion were Michelle Mikitish, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce president; Lindsay Griffin, Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce president; Mary Malone, Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce president; Brenda Pugh, Back Mountain Chamber of Commerce president; Bob Durkin, Scranton Chamber of Commerce president; Rashida Lovely, Newave Enterprise president; Robert Bresnahan, Kuharchik Construction president; Jane Stein, Communications Workers of America; and Brian Tylutke, a workforce training program graduate from Luzerne County Community College.

“It was an honor to welcome Secretary Raimondo to Northeastern Pennsylvania and show off Pittston’s many thriving small businesses and impressive revitalization Pittston has undergone a real renaissance in the last decade,” said Cartwright, D-Moosic. “It was a lively and engaging discussion about how we can create new economic opportunities for Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Raimondo listened to all of the participants input on what is needed in the workforce as well as educational requirements.

Area businessman and Pittston developer Robert Bresnahan expressed his concern on retaining skilled labor stressing the need for apprenticeships.

He also expressed his concern on infrastructure and what it will mean for future energies along with the need for electricians.

“We will need the power distributions that will support the loads and draws on the increased demand,” Bresnahan said. “So we have to invest on our infrastructure. With that comes wage family sustaining jobs. Jobs are what drives a community.”

Bresnahan also stressed the need to retain local educated talent to stay in Northeastern Pennsylvania instead of losing people to other areas and states.

Raimondo agreed, “If we are going to secure the levees, lay the fiber, fix the bridges, get the passenger rail, we are going to need a lot of workers. People in the trades are desperate for workers.”

Tylutke, a native of Greater Pittston, said he’s concerned about education and the lack of engineers available.

“South of Hazleton in McAdoo, they just opened one of the largest hybrid lettuce growing plants and they have a huge demand for engineers and they had to get their engineers from out of state,” Tylutke said. “They are either getting engineers from out of state or out of the country.”

Raimondo said she learned a lot from the meeting.

“I learned quite a lot,” Raimondo said. “I love this town and I love the way you guys are coming together. The biggest take away for me is, it’s so great that what we are working on (in Washington) is what you need on the ground. I’ve learned we are hunting in the right place and I’m going take back all of your feedback and it will help us to do our job better.”

As a parting gift, Cartwright gave Raimondo a photo of the finish line of the Tomato Festival 5K run banner that crosses Main Street.

“I’ve also learned that Pittston is the tomato capital,” Raimondo added.

Lombardo thanked Cartwright for arranging the roundtable discussion at the City of Pittston.

“This was a opportunity to showcase the city and our many thriving businesses as we continue to revitalize our city,” Lombardo said. “We are very appreciative of Secretary Raimondo taking time to tour our city, discuss our revitalization efforts and engage in productive dialogue with regional business leaders in this roundtable format. I have always believed that small business is the backbone of our economy and active engagement leads to increased opportunities and sustainable steady growth.”