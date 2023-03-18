No injuries reported as crews douse blaze in vacant home

The fire is believed to have started on the first floor before making its way to the second floor, according to Jenkins Township fire chief Dan Kosisky. The home was vacant and in the process of being remodeled; no injuries were reported.

A wave of first responders from Jenkins Township and neighboring communities responded to fight a house fire at 1750 River Road on Saturday.

A busy stretch of River Road in Jenkins Township was shut down for hours on Saturday as first responders battled a fire at a vacant house.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 1750 River Road, between the Eighth Street Bridge and Saylor Avenue, shortly before 10 a.m. after a passerby called in to report a house on fire.

According to Jenkins Township Fire Chief Dan Kosisky, the fire is believed to have started on the ground floor, before working its way up to the second floor.

Video taken from a passerby driving along River Road shows heavy smoke and flames coming from both floors of the building.

Authorities shut down the roadway between the bridge and Saylor Avenue as responders from Jenkins Township and several neighboring communities began work to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported. Kosisky said that the house was vacant at the time of the fire, and in the process of being remodeled. A state police fire marshal was called and asked to come to the scene to investigate at a precaution; there was no early indication of what may have started the fire.

Buildings located behind and next to the fire-damaged house didn’t appear to sustain damage from the fire. Kosisky was unsure when asked if the buildings were all under the same ownership; Luzerne County’s GIS mapping system shows that the properties are owned by D.O.T. Dumpster Services, with several dumpsters from the company visible in front of the house.

The scene was cleared and River Road was reopened to all traffic later Saturday afternoon.