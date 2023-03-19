🔊 Listen to this

Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton will be visiting Wilkes-Barre next weekend for a talk at King’s College.

The visit to King’s, scheduled for Sunday, March 26 from 6 to 8 p.m., will be held in honor of Women’s History Month. McClinton’s election as Speaker of the House last month marked the first time a woman had been elected to serve as state Speaker.

Billed as “A Conversation with Pa. Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton,” the event has been organized by the NAACP Wilkes-Barre Branch 2306, in conjunction with the King’s College Women’s Studies Committee, The Peace and Justice Center, Action Together NEPA and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wyoming Valley.

McClinton’s appearance will be held inside the Burke Auditorium at the McGowan Business Center on the King’s campus.

The event is free and open to the public. Reservations could be made through the NAACP Wilkes-Barre Facebook page.

— Staff Report