Wilkes-Barre Area senior Emma Lewis (right) was one of many local students honored for their volunteer efforts and civic engagement in the community. Lewis was given the National Defense DAR Youth Citizenship Award for a project she worked on at the Catherine McAuley House in Plymouth.

Cassandra Coleman, the executive director of America250PA, speaks at Saturday’s meeting of the Wyoming Valley chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution at the Plymouth American Legion.

PLYMOUTH — Getting the next generation involved in the type of work and engagement that the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) stand for is a crucial part of the organization’s mission.

So, as more than two dozen local students were honored by the DAR during the Wyoming Valley chapter of the organization’s meeting on Saturday, it was easy to see that the future looked bright.

“This shows that we have a great future,” said DAR’s Alice Keiner ahead of Saturday’s meeting and awards presentation. “These are very civic-minded youth, some of them are still in elementary school … there’s hope for our future.”

A total of 30 individuals, including students, teachers and community members, were honored across six categories by the DAR on Saturday, all recognized and praised for their volunteer efforts, for their devotion to civic engagement and for their willingness to learn and to grow.

The afternoon’s final recipient, America250PA executive director Cassandra Coleman, knows a thing or two about getting involved at an early age. At just 20 years old, Coleman was elected mayor of Exeter Borough, the youngest sitting mayor in America at the time.

Now, Coleman has dedicated her time and energy to America250PA, Pennsylvania’s own commission formed to celebrate the upcoming U.S. Semiquincentennial and Pennsylvania’s own role in the forming of this nation.

Just like Keiner and the rest of the DAR members present Saturday, Coleman was thrilled to share the afternoon with the student award recipients.

“One of our goals is to engage the next generation of Pennsylvanians,” said Coleman after she accepted her commendation medal from the DAR, the first such medal to be awarded in the state of Pennsylvania. “I see now, we are in really good hands.”

Around the room, examples of the work that this group of students did to earn their recognition were seen at every turn.

A number of pieces of artwork referencing the Santa Fe Trail were on display in the back of the room; a number of students who made the art, as part of a school initiative, were honored with Junior American Citizens awards.

Several of these winners came from Weatherly Middle School, and teacher Katie Leach, also a DAR member, was on hand to present them with their awards.

“I am so proud of these kids for stepping out and getting involved,” Leach said. “They didn’t have to do this, but they chose to do this.”

“This is a really nice opportunity, it was cool to be able to do something like this,” said Aiden Foley, a 14-year-old student from Weatherly, one of the Junior American Citizens award winners.

The afternoon’s keynote speakers were Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George Brown and state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski.

In his remarks, Brown praised the award recipients, the DAR and the virtues of volunteerism.

“For all the young people here today … volunteer, do something to help people,” Brown said. “You’re going to feel so much better.”

“It feels good when you do something good for someone else, doesn’t it?” added Pashinski. “So keep it up, keep doing those good things.”

The full list of winners is as follows:

DAR Good Citizens Award — Katherine Merna, Wyoming Valley West; Connor Michael Dudek, Wilkes-Barre Area; Halle Kranson, Wyoming Area; Jonathan Darraugh II, Weatherly Area; Andrew Michael Marshall, Wilkes-Barre STEM Academy.

National Defense DAR Youth Citizenship Award — Emma Lewis, Wilkes-Barre Area.

Junior American Citizens — Aiden Slovik, Braydon Gill, Odin Eckhart, Dominick Kokinda, Chance Stauffer, Matthew Adler, Bradlee Connors, Wilem Grant, Mya Binder, Mikayla Haraschak, Rebecca Caldwell, Evan Perez, Aiden Foley, Isiah Cruz, Ben Krupp, Preston Culp, Rebecca Alfieri, Liorah Madden, Abby Guth, Lydia Zink, Wade Eroh.

DAR Service for Veterans Outstanding Youth — Ava Groth.

Outstanding Teacher of American History — Douglas Mucha, Wyoming Valley West.

DAR America 250 Commendation — Cassandra Coleman, Executive Director, America250PA.