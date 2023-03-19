🔊 Listen to this

A blood drive was held at the Pierce Street Deli Saturday in Kingston.

Ken Bond, owner of the Pierce Street Deli, and other volunteers at the blood drive sported tee shirts supporting the event.

A box waiting to be filled with blood donations in the Pierce Street Deli building Saturday as part of the St. Patty’s Blood Drive.

Alica Brockett, Team Supervisor prepares items for the donors giving blood at the St. Patty’s Blood Drive

KINGSTON — A blood drive held at Pierce Street Deli on Saturday provided a chance for those attending to have a good time while doing a good thing.

The drive was the brainchild of deli owner Kenny Bond, who had surgery last summer, necessitating infusions of 12 pints of blood. Bond, wife Diane and daughter Jordan realized that if it wasn’t for the life-giving blood, their father wouldn’t have survived.

Bond partnered with Vision Imaging, a business located in the same facility, to host the blood drive.

When the American Red Cross scheduled the drive for Saturday, it took on a St. Patrick’s day theme, with T-shirts donned by volunteers and blood recipients.

Bond said about 75 people registered to give blood and a basket raffle provided a chance to raise money for the Red Cross.

Diane Bond said she was aware that some people weren’t eligible to give blood. Those people were able to contribute to the effort by purchasing basket raffle tickets or making a donation.

Tom Chabalko, 72, was donating blood for the first time in six years. He was donating through a process called “power red,” which provides donors the chance to safely donate two units of red blood cells during one donation.

“They said it would take a little longer, but I’m alright with that,” he said. “I feel fine.”

Maria Heichel, from the American Red Cross, said the process provides donation of a greater amount of red blood cells from one donor, with plasma and some saline then going back to the person’s body. Heichel said there is no maximum age when it comes to giving blood, as long as someone is healthy.

Chabalko, of West Hazleton, said there have been changes in the donation process since he last gave.

“It’s quite the operation,” he said.

Ken Bond credits his daughter Jordan with helping make the idea for a blood drive a reality. It was her gratitude for her father’s recovery that drove the event, he said.

He said his receipt of blood reminded the family just how important blood donation is.

“It was a wake-up call,” he said. “If I didn’t get blood, I’d be dead.”

He was thrilled with the great turnout for the drive, which made it necessary for the Red Cross to add another phlebotomist for the event.

“I think we’re well exceeded the numbers,” he said. “As of yesterday, they were turning down spots, but then they added a volunteer.”

Bond said the event reflected St. Patrick’s Day, as the whole lobby area was filled with green shirts, shamrocks and decorations.

“We wanted to capitalize on the holiday, on the timing of it,” Diane Bond said.

“We wanted to hold a blood drive that was fun and unconventional,” Ken Bond said. “And look around, everyone is having fun today for a good cause.”