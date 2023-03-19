Event resumes after pandemic hiatus

🔊 Listen to this

The eclectic garden at this Dallas Township home features examples of container gardening, such as wheelbarrows used as planters, centered around a striking gazebo and accented by wrought iron lawn decorations.

A master gardener with a greenhouse on this colorful Lehman property will offer lessons on how to start plants from seeds either in a greenhouse or in a home with a grow light.

When a Back Mountain woman named Louise and her husband were looking over the home where they now live, the Realtor said he was sorry it didn’t have a lot of level ground.

He needn’t have apologized.

“I told him, ‘I really like the rock ledges. Let’s see if the house works,’ ” Louise remembered. As she soon realized, “I really liked the house, but I LOVED the rock ledges.”

Already, the avid gardener had been envisioning what she could plant around the ledges and old stone wall in the steep yard.

You’ll be able to admire her handiwork, along with the efforts of other members of the Back Mountain Bloomers Garden Club, if you take part in the Bloomers’ 2023 Tour of Back Mountain Gardens, set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

“It’s a lot of work, but we’re excited to be inviting the public back to the gardens,” said Lisa, another member of the Back Mountain Bloomers. She is manager of the organizing committee, and by using first names only, she’s trying to protect, at least to an extent, the privacy of the people who are opening their homes to tours.

The tour had been held every other year until the pandemic curtailed the 2021 event. At the same time, the pandemic prompted many people to turn to gardening, and the Bloomers experienced an increase in membership, Lisa said.

The tour will give visitors a chance to admire five private gardens as well as the pollinator garden that Penn State Master Gardeners maintain adjacent to the Dallas Township Municipal Building.

Here people can expect to see bee balm, milkweed, yarrow and other plants that are especially attractive to the bees, butterflies and hummingbirds that are so important to the ecosystem.

“There will be signage to identify the plants,” Lisa said. “And there will be lists of plants, so if you want to go home and plant your own pollinator garden, you’ll be able to replicate it.”

In conjunction with the tour, a flower show will be held at the EMS building on Route 118. “We wanted to challenge ourselves, but we wanted to take the pressure off,” Lisa said, explaining the flower show isn’t a competition this year but simply a friendly display.

All garden tour stops are located within an eight-mile radius of the Borough of Dallas, in the area known as the Back Mountain of Luzerne County.

Tickets for the tour are $20 per person until June 17, and $25 after June 17. Tour information is available online at backmountainbloomers.org. A downloadable brochure with a ticket registration form will be available on the website after April 1.

Ticket registration forms also will be available as of May 1 at the Back Mountain Library, 96 Huntsville Road, Dallas; Wild Birds Unlimited, Dallas Shopping Center, Dallas; and at Pizza Perfect, 16 Carverton Road, Shavertown.

Educational presentations planned as part of the tour range from CIP Rehab offering exercises for gardeners to the Pennsylvania Lyme Resource Network offering tips on Lyme Disease prevention and Penn State Extension Master Gardeners discussing pollinator gardens and seed starting.

And, if you talk to individual gardeners, like Louise, at their homes, you can get advice on all sorts of topics, such as what to plant where. She expects her hardy, disease-resistant cone flowers, for example, to bloom this year in a rainbow of colors, even if the summer is hot and dry. Meanwhile, her hostas — of which she has “a tremendous variety, 54 different varieties, I think — are happier in shady spots.