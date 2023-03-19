🔊 Listen to this

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced Sunday that one of Wilkes-Barre’s Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores, located at 379 S. Main St, will be closing on April 1.

In the days leading up to the store’s closing, all wine, spirits and accessories sold at the store will be sold at 20% off from Sunday until April 1, during regular business hours.

The store will close early if the store runs out of merchandise before April 1, according to a press release from the PLCB.

After April 1, Wine and Spirits customers in the Wilkes-Barre area are encouraged to shop at a variety of nearby Fine Wine and Good Spirits locations, including:

• West Side Mall, Edwardsville;

• Wilkes-Barre Township Marketplace, 2136 Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township;

• 850 San Souci Parkway, Hanover Township; and

• 7 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre.