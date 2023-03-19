🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre City police arrested a man on Saturday evening for allegedly exposing himself to minors and attempting to grab them.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, officers arrested Dominic Spruell, 34, after they were called to the area of North Main Street and Hollenback Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 4:19 p.m., according to police, and the report was of a male pulling his pants down, exposing his genitals and following juveniles around in the area.

According to police, they were able to make contact with a man matching the description of the suspect, and after initially providing false information to officers on scene, they were able to positively identify the suspect as Spruell.

The suspect was transported to Wilkes-Barre City Police headquarters. According to the department’s news release issued Sunday, Spruell was charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, providing false identification to lae enforcement and public drunkenness. Spruell was also charged with violating an unspecified city ordinance, according to the release.

Spruell was taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility for an overnight arraignment, according to police. The arraignment paperwork in this case was not yet available as of 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.