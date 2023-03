🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Cathy Payne, Wilkes-Barre City Clerk, announced Monday that the work session of City Council, scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m., has been cancelled due to no items on the agenda.

Council’s regular session will still be held on Thursday, March 23, at 6:00 p.m.

— Bill O’Boyle