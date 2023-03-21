🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold in Wilkes-Barre for the Monday, March 20, drawing, matched all five balls drawn, 5-22-38-40-43, to win $250,000 less withholding.

U.S. Gas and Food Mart, 2 North Walnut St., Wilkes-Barre, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 7,600 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

The Lottery is also reminding its players that March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. There are free and confidential resources available for those who may be suffering from gambling-related harms, including 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Players can also reach out via pacouncil.com, where they can access the helpline by phone, text, or chat.

